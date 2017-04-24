City of Reno releases draft citywide policies for Master Plan | nnbw.com

The City of Reno's ReImagine Reno team recently released the next portion of the updated Master Plan for public review. Organized around eight guiding principles that were reviewed by the public in April 2016, the draft citywide policies provide the next level of more detailed direction to achieve the community's vision.

These policies, coupled with the implementation plan that will be released later this year, will assist strategic decision making and budgeting for the City of Reno, in addition to the review of development proposals. This week the public has several more opportunities to give feedback on the draft ReImagine Reno citywide policies:

Tuesday, April 25, 2017 – McKinley Arts & Culture Center

1:30 p.m – Housing (Topic-Specific Meeting)

3:30 p.m. – Historic Preservation (Topic-Specific Meeting)

6 p.m. – Open House (Overview of all Citywide Policies)

Wednesday, April 26, 2017 – McKinley Arts & Culture Center

9 a.m. – Conservation, Open Space & Greenways (Topic-Specific Meeting)

10:30 a.m. – Downtown (Topic-Specific Meeting)

1 p.m. – Arts & Culture (Topic-Specific Meeting)

2:30 p.m. – Food Policy (Topic-Specific Meeting)

4 p.m. – Climate Change and Resiliency (Topic-Specific Meeting)

6 p.m. – Open House (Overview of all Citywide Policies)

For information about the meetings, please visit http://www.reimaginereno.us/getinvolved/.

If you are not able to attend an event, an online survey will also be made available at the end of April at Reno.gov/ReImagineReno.

ReImagine Reno is the project name of the City of Reno's Master Plan update. It kicked off in spring 2015 and is expected to be completed in fall 2017. Nearly 6,000 people participated in the first round of public engagement.

Since July 2016, City staff and the Master Plan update consultant team have prepared extensive background materials to help frame the policy options and assist decision making. Final housing and employment market assessment memos were released in August and preliminary plan organization and land-use approach documents were released in September. A memo and in-depth presentation on the fiscal impact findings of land use alternatives was released in November.

For more information, visit Reno.gov/ReImagineReno.