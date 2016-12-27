Classes for landscapers and nursery workers to be held in Reno | nnbw.com

RENO — University of Nevada Cooperative Extension, in collaboration with the Nevada Department of Agriculture, will offer a series of eight classes for those in the green industry beginning Jan. 24, 2017.

Heidi Kratsch, Cooperative Extension horticulture specialist, said landscapers, nursery workers, groundskeepers and others in the green industry who attend the classes will learn science-based, sustainable horticulture practices to help them manage plants and landscapes efficiently and safely.

“This information will help green industry professionals to work with our environment and climate, not against it,” she said.

The program benefits people wanting to enter the industry, beginners in the industry and established industry professionals.

“This Green Industry Training Program provides education and a certification that employers value,” Kratsch said. “Cost-effective opportunities to earn arborist, pesticide applicator and other continuing education units can be hard to find. This program provides high-quality information and continuing education units at a low cost.”

The trainings will be held 9 a.m. to noon on Tuesdays and Thursdays, Jan. 24–Feb. 16. Classes are taught by Cooperative Extension and Nevada Department of Agriculture staff and industry professionals, and are held at the Washoe County Cooperative Extension office in Reno at 4955 Energy Way. Class topics include:

Jan. 24: Plant Disease Basics

Jan. 26: Noxious Weeds and Weed Law

Jan. 31: Soils, Potting Mixes and Fertilizers

Feb. 2: Insect Identification

Feb. 7: Pruning Landscape Plants

Feb. 9: Sustainable Turfgrass Maintenance

Feb. 14: Pesticide Safety

Feb. 16: Tree ID Walk

Classes are $15 each or $80 for all eight. Further discounts are available to organizations enrolling multiple employees. Fees include course materials, certificates of attendance, refreshments and International Society of Arboriculture (ISA) and Pesticide Continuing Education Units (CEUs). Course fees also support the Green Industry Continuing Education Series, which is held year-round as needed.

To register, visit http://www.growyourownnevada.com/horticulture-programs/green-industry-training/.

For more information on classes or certification, contact Ashley Andrews at andrewsa@unce.unr.edu or 775-336-0231. Persons in need of special accommodations or assistance should call at least three days prior to the class they intend to attend.