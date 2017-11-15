Clear Capital expands office space

Clear Capital, a real estate valuation technology, data and analytics firm, has signed a lease expansion for its office space on the 14th Floor at 300 E. 2nd Street in Reno.

Clear Capital previously occupied 18,581 square feet and now has added 7,114 square feet to its lease.

"As Clear Capital's market share continues to grow, so does the real estate industry's requirements for innovation through software platform technology, analytics and data," said David Marshall, Director of Facilities for Clear Capital. "This demand drives Clear Capital to recruit more technology, operations and real estate top talent in Northern Nevada from the impressive local talent pool including University of Nevada graduates. This effort will not only meet the current and future business needs of our clients, it will allow us to innovate and build advanced products the industry needs and requires."