Coalition Snow launches a Kickstarter to fund new YOUth line | nnbw.com

Supporting the next generation of female skiers and riders. Coalition Snow sets out to change the ski and snowboard industry again with the introduction of Coalition YOUth.

"We've been listening to women of all ages tell us what inspires them to get out on the snow. What we've heard has been consistent: our time in the mountains boosts our confidence, builds community, and imprints life-long values. And we all know how important it is to experience these moments early on in life because they help to define who we are today," said Jen Gurecki, co-founder and CEO Coalition Snow in a press release. "That's why we're launching a line of skis and snowboards designed for the next generation of women leading the charge."

Using the highest quality materials in their YOUth line, which isn't standard in the industry, Coalition Snow is giving the next generation of shredders the tools they need to have fun on the slopes and to prove that to ski and ride like a girl is a very good thing.

But this isn't just about planks of wood. It's about showing girls that they can be anything they want to be. It's not about competition, it's about collaboration. Coalition Snow is sending a message to young women that it's not about keeping up or going bigger, it's about finding joy in every turn, creating your own rules, and claiming skiing and snowboarding as your own sport.

"At Coalition Snow, we're building more than equipment," says Gurecki. "We're building the next generation of women who share a passion for adventure and a love of the mountains. We're building a community of women who inspire each other to refuse to accept the status quo, push their limits, and create positive change in the world. We're building a movement and we're inviting you to join us."

This Kickstarter campaign will not only help fund production of YOUth line of skis and snowboards, it will help build the foundation for a community that spreads confidence and inclusivity to future generations of skiers and riders.

Supporters will also have access to exclusive perks including the opportunity to name the ski or snowboard line after your favorite young ripper.

More details on the campaign and the YOUth line of skis and snowboards can be found at http://bit.ly/cskick.

Coalition Snow started with a team of women from Lake Tahoe who launched the world's first company specializing in performance skis and snowboards designed by women, for women. Visit http://www.coaltionsnow.com to learn more.