Coffeebar Squaw Valley celebrated grand opening | nnbw.com

Featuring espresso, coffee, fresh baked pastries, house made panini sandwiches, and beer and wine, Coffeebar Squaw Valley will be open daily from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m. with a farm-to-table menu and a professional coffee program and classic European après ski (happy hour). Coffeebar Squaw Valley will be the fourth local Coffeebar establishment, joining two locations in Truckee and one in Reno.

“We have been talking to Andy Wirth and his team at Squaw over the last four years to find the perfect location to benefit both visitors and our local ski community alike,” said Greg Buchheister, founder and owner of Coffeebar in a press release. “We are super excited to share this one of a kind Coffeebar with Squaw and its entire community. We pulled out all the stops on working with local artists Roundwood Furniture, Mountain Forge as well as a special surprise courtesy of Tamara McKinney & the Jimmy Heuga Foundation.”

Andy Wirth, president and CEO of Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows, said in a press release, “Greg Buchheister has developed what can only be considered one of the coolest and highest quality brands in the competitive world of West Coast coffee and cafés. I am stoked to welcome Coffeebar to The Village at Squaw Valley.”

Coffeebar Squaw Valley will be both comfortable and contemporary, inspired by the rustic modern cafés of Italy and designed in collaboration with local artists from Roundwood Furniture, Mountain Forge and Root of Design Electric. The interior will feature white marble, forged steel, wood from Lake Tahoe’s old boathouses, and skis and snowboards repurposed into modern functional art.

“We hope the guests of Squaw Valley will be thrilled to enjoy the quality coffee, food and the atmosphere offered by Coffeebar as it becomes the heart of the Squaw Valley ski community,” said Buchheister.

Coffeebar Squaw Valley is located on the eastern end of The Village at Squaw Valley.