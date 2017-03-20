Commercial real estate transactions released the week of March 17 | nnbw.com

Office

4894 Sparks Boulevard, Sparks

An undisclosed buyer purchased 4,168 square feet in Sparks. Mike Van Blaricom and Kevin Annis of ArchCrest Commercial Partners represented the seller, L & M Funds, LLC.

9585 Prototype Court, Reno

An undisclosed tenant leased 2,102 square feet in Reno. Mike Van Blaricom and Kevin Annis of ArchCrest Commercial Partners represented the landlord, 9585 Prototype Court, LLC.

T Stix Properties LLC

The buyer purchased a 3,506-square-foot office building at 10651 Double R Boulevard in Reno. Melissa Molyneaux in the Reno office of Colliers International represented both the buyer and the seller, American Lung Association.

4854 Sparks Boulevard, Suite 100, Sparks

An undisclosed buyer purchased 3,032 square feet in Sparks. Mike Van Blaricom and Kevin Annis of ArchCrest Commercial Partners represented the seller, TAG Vineyard, LLC.

David's Bridal, Inc.

The company leased approximately 3,474 square feet at 745 W. Moana Lane, Suite 375, in Reno. Melissa Molyneaux and Landon Gonzalez in the Reno office of Colliers International represented the landlord, Windsor West Ventures, LLC.

Cisco Systems Inc.

The company renewed its lease of approximately 10,719 square feet at 9850 Double R Boulevard, Suite 100, in Reno. Tim Ruffin in the Reno office of Colliers International represented the landlord, Incline Capital Group LLC.

Retail

CreAzian

The Vietnamese and American Cuisine restaurant leased 4,924 square feet on the ground floor at 50 W. Liberty Street in Reno. The landlord is Basin Street Properties. Lindy Deller of Dickson Commercial Group represented the tenant.

Monte Vista Village

An undisclosed buyer purchased a 34,060-square-foot lot in the shopping center in Reno. Casey Scott in the Reno office of Colliers International represented the seller, McCarran Partners LLC.

Industrial

Tanamera Construction, LLC

The tenant leased 1,900 square feet at 4690 Longley Lane in Reno. Mike Van Blaricom and Kevin Annis of ArchCrest Commercial Partners represented the tenant.

Horiba Instruments, Inc.

The company purchased a 17,796-square-foot industrial building at 3740 Barron Way in Reno. Chris Fairchild and Greg Shutt in the Reno office of Colliers International represented both the buyer and seller, Geothermal Properties, LLC.

Land

Wolff Companies

The buyer purchased a 4.341-acre parcel at Rancharrah in Reno. Ted Stoever in the Reno office of Colliers International represented the buyer.

Copper Canyon 2016, LLC

The buyer purchased 150 tentatively mapped lots in the third phase of the Copper Canyon residential development in Dayton. Ryan Krueger and Mark Krueger of ArchCrest Commercial Partners represented the buyer.