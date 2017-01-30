Construction picks up in South Meadows area | nnbw.com

With the housing landscape changing daily in South Meadows and promises of an influx of thousands of new jobs into northwestern Nevada, developers are looking to expand to south Reno.

Driving through the area of South Meadows to Damonte Ranch, numerous construction sites can be spotted from a car wash on the corner of the WinCo shopping center, to a major new center at Double R and South Meadows with construction and tenant negotiations ongoing.

Here is a sampling of projects in the area.❯❯