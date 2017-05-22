Coral Academy of Science Hosts S.T.E.A.M. Expo | nnbw.com

Students and faculty of Coral Academy of Science hosted the 4th annual interactive S.T.E.A.M. Exposition in the Reno/Sparks area on May 20.

The event was designed to stimulate an awareness, interest and discussion in the community about the importance of an integrated curriculum that includes the sciences, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics. Attendees of all ages had the opportunity to participate in several engaging presentations, live demonstrations, and hands-on activities.

"This event is a great opportunity for students and adults to learn more about S.T.E.A.M. and Coral Academy," said Nick Pasto, Graphic Design and Digital Game Development High School Teacher, in a press release. "We are approaching this expo the same we approach our curriculum, by giving students a hands-on experience that inspires curiosity and creativity."

Coral Academy of Science is a K-12 tuition-free public charter S.T.E.A.M. (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Math) school sponsored by the Washoe County School District. With three campuses and over 1,200 students, Coral Academy provides a safe learning environment supported by a diverse community and a student body that is dedicated to a rigorous college preparatory curriculum. 100 percent of the 2016 graduates were accepted to college. For more information, visit http://www.coralacademy.org/web/.