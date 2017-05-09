Coral Academy of Science receives top honors | nnbw.com

The Washington Post released its annual rankings for most challenging schools in the nation and Coral Academy of Science in Reno's High School received top honors. The high school was ranked No. 186 in the nation, but in Nevada it received the honor of No. 1 public school in the state and the No. 3 spot in the public and private schools combined category in the state.

The Washington Post recognizes schools working the hardest to challenge students from all backgrounds with courses such as Advanced Placement (AP) courses, which is part of a program where high school students can earn college credit and/or qualify students for more advanced classes when they begin college, and International Baccalaureate, an international program that teaches international understanding and critical thinking. The Washington Post releases annual rankings in order to share that hard work and dedication with the country.

"We are very excited to be recognized for all our hard work," said Nick Pasto, Graphic Design and Digital Game Development High School Teacher. "The curriculum at Coral Academy of Science meets and exceeds state curriculum so we can provide a challenging learning experience for all our students."

Earlier this year Coral Academy of Science received more recognition from U.S. News in their top ranking Nevada schools. Coral Academy of Science won the No. 2 spot in the state, and the No. 1 spot in northern Nevada.

Coral Academy of Science is a K-12 tuition-free public S.T.E.A.M. (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Math) school of choice sponsored by the Washoe County School District. With three campuses and over 1,200 students, Coral Academy provides a safe learning environment supported by a diverse community and a student body that is dedicated to a rigorous college preparatory curriculum. 100% of the 2016 graduates were accepted to college.