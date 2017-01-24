CREW of Northern Nevada announces Deal of the Year | nnbw.com

The $4.25 million sale of the Isbell Office Suites, which was initially listed on the Capstak commercial real estate market network, was named Commercial Real Estate Women (CREW) of Northern Nevada Deal of the Year.

The sale, was initiated through Capstak’s Haves & Wants platform leveraging its proprietary matching algorithms. Andie Wilson, principal broker at NAI Alliance, was dynamically connected with the project listed on Capstak, represented by Senior Vice President/Executive Managing Director of Colliers International, Melissa Molyneaux.

“With Capstak, we were able to come to terms on an ideal property for my 1031 exchange buyer, before the property hit the open market,” said Wilson in a press release.

The transaction closed in less than 90 days from the date it went into contract. Wilson represented the Los Angeles based buyer and Molyneaux represented the Reno, Nevada based seller, Isbell Properties, LLC.

The Deal of the Year award recognizes CREW members and sponsors who network together for a commercial real estate deal. CREW members Ashley Young, Andie Wilson, Brad Bonkowski, Cheryl Evans, Melissa Molyneaux, Brittany Diehl, Rebecca Rich, Luann Barnes and Denise Barcomb were involved in the sale of 639 Isbell Rd.