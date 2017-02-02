D & D Roofing and Sheet Metal is off to a good start for 2017 with nearly $3 million in new jobs | nnbw.com

D & D Roofing and Sheet Metal president Ken Dillon announced that the company is off to a solid start for 2017 with $2.7 million in contracts for new jobs despite being handicapped by the near record stormy weather during January.

“It was very hectic and extremely frustrating for us,” explained Dillon in a press release, “because we wrote up more than 500 service/leaks orders during the month, but we just couldn’t get to them because of the weather.”

The new jobs for the company, which is headquartered in Sparks, include the following: in Reno: Surf Thru Carwash, Life Church, Silverridge Apartments, Golden Valley Retail and Skyline Villas; In Carson City: Surf Thru Carwash; Fernley Carwash, Fernley, and the Conco facility in the Tahoe Reno Industrial Center.

D & D Roofing and Sheet Metal, which is now 100 percent owned by its employees, is Nevada’s leading roofing company with headquarters in Sparks, and an office in Carson City. It also offers services to portions of northern Nevada and California. The company handles both residential and commercial roofing projects, and holds seven Contractors Licenses in Nevada, California and Utah and obtained an Asbestos Abatement license in 1989.