Dickinson Wright earns high marks from LGBT benchmark

Dickinson Wright PLLC, a law firm with an office in Reno, has received a score of 100 on the 2018 Corporate Equality Index (CEI), a national benchmarking survey and report on corporate policies and practices relating to LGBTQ workplace quality, administered by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation.

The 2018 CEI rated a total of 1,043 businesses in the report, which evaluates LGBTQ-related policies and practices including non-discrimination workplace protections, domestic partner benefits, transgender-inclusive health care benefits, competency programs, and public engagement with the LGBTQ community.

For more information on the 2018 Corporate Equality Index, or to download a free copy of the report, visit http://www.hrc.org/cei.