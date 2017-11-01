Dickinson Wright receives high marks

The Reno law office of Dickinson Wright PLLC was in three practice areas in the 2018 "Best Law Firms" report by U.S. News and Best Lawyers.

The rankings, presented in tiers, showcase more than 10,000 law firms ranked nationally and/or by metropolitan region. Firms were ranked nationally in one or more of the 80 legal practice areas and by metro or state in 118 practice areas.

The Reno office was presented a Tier 1 ranking in commercial litigation; a Tier 2 ranking appellate practice; and Tier 3 for litigation-bankruptcy.

Nationally Dickinson Wright received 115 first-tier rankings.

Dickinson Wright is a general practice business law firm with more than 450 attorneys among more than 40 practice areas and 16 industry groups. It also has a location in Las Vegas.