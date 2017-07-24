Displaced Homemaker Program expands to Northeast Nevada | nnbw.com

Displaced Homemaker Program expands to Northeast Nevada
July 24, 2017
The Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation has contracted with Frontier Community Action Agency (FCAA) to expand the Displaced Homemaker Program to the Northeast Region of Nevada, including Humboldt, Lander, Eureka, White Pine and Elko Counties.
The Displaced Homemaker Program is designed to help former homemakers to become self-sufficient through establishing a career, often after losing their income source through a variety of circumstances, said Louise Helton, chairwoman of the Nevada Displaced Homemaker Board.
"This is a valuable program for individuals who have served as caretakers for a long time and suddenly find themselves needing to go to work, perhaps after a divorce or loss of a loved one," Helton said. "The goal of the program is to give them the tools they need to find a job and to be successful in the workplace. We are pleased to expand this program to other areas of the state, giving even more individuals the opportunity to receive the services they need."
The Displaced Homemaker Program is funded in part by divorce fees paid to the state courts. FCAA joins other community organizations in working with Nevada's Displaced Homemaker Board to provide services to eligible individuals that may include:
- Assessment of work-related skills
- Developing employment goals and a career plan
- Referrals to programs for skills training and job placement
- Training to assist in seeking and retaining employment, including how to applyfor employment, resume writing, interviewing skills, communication skills, and conflict resolution
- Referrals to appropriate agencies for substance abuse, personal counseling, financial planning, stress management workshops, legal assistance, child care and programs of secondary and post-secondary education (e.g., ESL)
- Access to computers, telephones and fax machines for job searching
- Income support while the individual is training (subsidized by Pell Grants, other federal funds and private donations).
Individuals interested in applying for services may visit or call one of the office locations at:
Frontier Community Action Agency 657 Anderson Street
Winnemucca, NV 89445
775-623-9003
Email: fcaahumboldt@gmail.com
Frontier Community Action Agency 370 S. Mountain Street
Battle Mountain, NV 89820
775-635-8302
Email: landerresources@gmail.com
TMCC Re-Entry Center
7000 Dandini Blvd RDMT 325 Reno, Nv 89512
775-673-7060
Help of Southern Nevada
1640 E. Flamingo Road Suite 100 Las Vegas, NV 89119
702-369-4357
Community Chest
991 South C. Street Virginia City, NV 89440 (775) 847-9311
775-720-0007