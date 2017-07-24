Displaced Homemaker Program expands to Northeast Nevada | nnbw.com

The Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation has contracted with Frontier Community Action Agency (FCAA) to expand the Displaced Homemaker Program to the Northeast Region of Nevada, including Humboldt, Lander, Eureka, White Pine and Elko Counties.

The Displaced Homemaker Program is designed to help former homemakers to become self-sufficient through establishing a career, often after losing their income source through a variety of circumstances, said Louise Helton, chairwoman of the Nevada Displaced Homemaker Board.

"This is a valuable program for individuals who have served as caretakers for a long time and suddenly find themselves needing to go to work, perhaps after a divorce or loss of a loved one," Helton said. "The goal of the program is to give them the tools they need to find a job and to be successful in the workplace. We are pleased to expand this program to other areas of the state, giving even more individuals the opportunity to receive the services they need."

The Displaced Homemaker Program is funded in part by divorce fees paid to the state courts. FCAA joins other community organizations in working with Nevada's Displaced Homemaker Board to provide services to eligible individuals that may include: