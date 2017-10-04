Don Carano, Eldorado and Silver Legacy builder, dies

Reno gaming legend Don Carano, who built the Eldorado in downtown Reno in 1973 and then was instrumental in creating Reno's tallest structure, the Silver Legacy Resort opened in 1995, has died.

Carano, a second-generation Italian American, was born in Reno in 1931 and was a renowned lawyer with the McDonald Carano firm, where he maintained an "of counsel" relationship until his passing on Tuesday.

He opened the Eldorado Hotel Casino at Fourth and North Virginia Streets in downtown Reno and two decades later, in partnership with the owners of Circus Circus, built the Silver Legacy one block to the north.

In his later years, Carano tended to the family's Ferrari-Carano Vineyards and Winery in Sonoma County in Northern California.

His company Eldorado Resorts Inc., managed by his family, has expanded its hotel-casino empire to nine states and in recent years went public.