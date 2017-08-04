Douglas County accepting applications for Community Development Block Grant Program | nnbw.com

MINDEN — Douglas County is now accepting applications for the 2017 Second Round of Funding of the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program and the 2018 CDBG Grant Cycle. The public is invited to provide ideas and comments, and present potential projects.

An informational meeting will be held Friday, Aug. 25 at 2 p.m. at the Douglas County Community Development Department, 1594 Esmeralda Avenue (Minden Inn), Third Floor, Room 306 in Minden.

Items to be discussed at the meeting will include:

1. CDBG program overview and national objectives.

2. Minimum qualifications.

3. Grant application and selection process.

4. Summary of past projects and performances.

For the 2017 Second Round of Funding the U.S. Department of Housing and urban Development (HUD) is expected to allocate approximately $500,000 and for the 2018 grant year. HUD is expected to allocate approximately $2.4 million for grants towards community facilities, planning and capacity building, economic development, micro enterprise programs, and low/moderate income development (allocation amount subject to approval by congress).

Grants are available on a competitive basis to Nevada’s non-entitlement rural cities and counties. Eligible projects must meet one of the following: 1) benefit low-to-moderate income persons, 2) aid in the elimination of slums or blight, or 3) solve an urgent need that poses a threat to the public health and safety.

Complete grant applications must be submitted to the Community Development Department via ZoomGrants.com. Deadlines are as follows:

• Sept. 29, 2017 Application deadline for the 2017 CDBG Second Round of Funding

• Oct. 17, 2017 Application deadline for the 2018 CDBG Grant Cycle

• Jan. 16, 2018 CDBG grants deadline; complete applications due to state CDBG Office for 2018 Grant Funding

For more information regarding the CDBG program, please contact Lucille Rao at (775) 782-9012.

The County will hold three public meetings to evaluate and select two to three grant proposals to forward to the State for funding consideration. The three meetings are as follows:

• August 17, 2017 Board of Commissioners Meeting

• September 21, 2017 Board of Commissioners Meeting

• November 16, 2017 Board of Commissioners Meeting

Persons with disabilities who require special accommodations or assistance should notify Coleen Thran-Zepeda at 775-782-9012.

For the PDF version of this release visit http://www.douglascountynv.gov/DocumentCenter/View/7073