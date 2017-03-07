Douglas County Board of Commissioners seeks public feedback on Strategic Plan draft | nnbw.com

Douglas County is updating the Strategic Plan to guide the County through fiscal years 2018-2022 and is seeking public feedback on the draft scheduled to be presented at the March 16, 2017, board meeting. The Strategic Plan will be a roadmap which provides direction for the County and its Board of County Commissioners.

The Board of County Commissioners and staff met on February 6, 2017 to review survey feedback from residents and map out strategic priorities for the Strategic Plan. Infrastructure, organizational sustainability and financial stability were all identified as top priorities. Economic vitality; safe community; and natural resources, culture and quality of life were also categorized as priorities.

After the initial workshop, Douglas County staff and elected officials met again on February 28, 2017 to finalize the strategic plan draft. The group spent the day breaking down each strategic priority and finalizing each initiative in detail. The draft plan will now go to the Board for initial review and direction prior to beginning the FY 17/18 budget review process at the end of March.

The survey allows for the public to comment on each strategic priority and its initiatives. There is also an open section to provide additional feedback. Online public input will be considered prior to the finalization of the plan later in April.

To provide input on the Strategic Plan draft visit:

http://www.peakdemocracy.com/portals/123/Issue_4674