Douglas County is focusing on next set of storms | nnbw.com

MINDEN – Douglas County, emergency officials continue to focus on assessment and recovery efforts as the flood waters subside. However, the region is expected to see more dangerous weather in the coming days.

“Ensuring public safety and providing resources to the community in the aftermath of the flooding remain the highest priorities,” said Deputy Chief Dave Fogerson from East Fork Fire Department in a press release.

Precipitation is expected to start Thursday morning. Peak river stream flows are likely Friday through Saturday with gusty winds at times. Flooding may occur in poor drainage areas including snow obstructed drains, and along smaller creeks and streams. Expect possible travel delays and wind advisories for high profile vehicles.

Road crews will be taking advantage of dry weather to clear debris, keep our roads clear, and provide safe travel for residents. Road work and repair will take place as weather and budget permits. We are encouraging residents to keep flood mitigation measures in place and clean drainage areas of snow, debris on private property. Residents should also stay clear of water in roadways and never try to drive through flooded waters.

Response priorities for County Road Crews include life safety, preventing damage to homes, maintaining emergency access to property, and providing for safe travel on all County roads.

“We have had great collaboration with all jurisdictions in Douglas County ensuring everyone’s safety during these flood and wind events,” said Fogerson in a press release. “Moving into the next week, our focus will be preparing for the next storm with the added factor of saturation in the Carson Valley.”

The Flood hotline is no longer active but will re-open should there be a need in the week to come. Residents are encouraged to call 911 for life threatening emergencies.

For road closures and flood updates visit: http://www.douglascountynv.gov/AlertCenter.aspx

For sandbag locations visit: http://www.douglascountynv.gov/AlertCenter.aspx?AID=Flood-Watch-and-High-Winds-58

For Flood Safety and preparation: http://www.nevadafloods.org/

