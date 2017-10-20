Douglas County launches affordable housing task force

Douglas County officials have created an Affordable Housing Task Force in an effort to to develop quality affordable housing options in the county.

Goals of the task force are:

-Current pricing for affordable housing in the area or areas where it will have been determined that any affordable housing to-be-developed or supported in connection with the Initiative would be best situated, and should be provided.

-Establish a process by which Nevada Rural Housing Authority can and will assist Douglas County in its on-going efforts to transition qualified real estate owned assets into viable and reliable affordable housing initiatives.

– Identify the availability and viability of specific undeveloped land sites, and/or existing improved property required to initially support Douglas County's affordable housing initiative in those defined areas.

Projects will be created by guidelines including, but not limited to the availability and application of lower-cost project financing resources and the creation and potential infusion of affordable rental/leasing.

Members selected to the task force were: Heather Ferris, Douglas County Community Development; Karen Beckerbauer, Douglas County Community Services; Rex Massey, Community Leader Representing Housing; Carl Schnock, WAVE; Brandy Thomson, Douglas County Business Council; and Mary Anne Martin, Douglas County District Attorney's Office; along with Community Leaders representing the real estate industry from both the Valley and Lake Tahoe (one from each area) – Dennis McDuffee (Valley) and Torry Johnson (Lake).

The task force was a part of Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Nevada Rural Housing Authority "For Creating a Viable Path to Achieving Affordable Housing for Douglas County, Nevada." It's estimated that during the initial stages, the task force may need to meet every 2 weeks and the first meeting is scheduled for Monday, Nov. 6, at 3 p.m.