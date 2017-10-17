Dress For Success debuts in Washoe County
October 17, 2017
The Economic Development Authority of Western Nevada (EDAWN) and Reno Engineering have collaborated for the debut of Dress For Success Reno-Northern Nevada.
A kickoff event is scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 19 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the ‘Fishbowl’ inside Arlington Towers, 100 N. Arlington Avenue in Reno.
Dress For Success provides professional clothing and support for women in the Washoe County area looking for a job. It also gives one week’s worth of career attire for those women once they have secured a job among other services. The program serves job ready women by referral only. For details, visit: http://www.reno.dressforsuccess.org.