Dress For Success debuts in Washoe County

The Economic Development Authority of Western Nevada (EDAWN) and Reno Engineering have collaborated for the debut of Dress For Success Reno-Northern Nevada.

A kickoff event is scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 19 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the ‘Fishbowl’ inside Arlington Towers, 100 N. Arlington Avenue in Reno.

Dress For Success provides professional clothing and support for women in the Washoe County area looking for a job. It also gives one week’s worth of career attire for those women once they have secured a job among other services. The program serves job ready women by referral only. For details, visit: http://www.reno.dressforsuccess.org.