EA celebrates entrepreneurship with its first awards in northern Nevada | nnbw.com

The Entrepreneurs Assembly (EA), commemorated its first EA Celebration of Entrepreneurship on Dec. 10 at the University of Nevada, Reno’s Innevation Center. Three distinguished members were recognized for their achievements.

Ryan Klekas, the 2016 EA Student Entrepreneur of the Year, is the founder of Instally, a parking finder application. He completed his product development in 7 months. Just graduating with his MBA from the University of Nevada, Reno, Klekas is now focused on the rollout after a series of very successful beta tests.

Brad Jones, the 2016 EA Mentor of the Year, is a retail deployment consultant and ski industry expert who volunteers as a South Lake Tahoe EA Mentor. He dedicates his time to sharing his business expertise and leadership with active entrepreneurs.

Eileen Webb, the 2016 EA Entrepreneur of the Year, is the founder of Accreditation Preparation, which has quickly become an industry leader in three years. Webb just returned from Mexico, Portugal, and South Korea to prepare university engineering programs to meet United States Accreditation standards.

Entrepreneurs Assembly is a not-for-profit 501 C (3) that empowers entrepreneurs in northern Nevada to create and grow their businesses. It currently supports entrepreneurs in local northern Nevada chapters including Reno, North Lake Tahoe, South Lake Tahoe and Carson City.

For further information, contact Jody Prisbrey at 775-622-7118 or via e-mail at jodyn@ea-global.org.