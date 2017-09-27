Eagle Protect now child free certified

Eagle Protect, a food safety specialist and supplier of disposable gloves and clothing based in South Lake Tahoe, became the first global food supplier to be awarded Child Free Labor certification to Manufacturing level (for a specific range of products).

Eagle becomes the first and only company in this sector to be both B Corp and Child Labor Free certified.

The company underwent a 15-month process which included third party assessment partners analyzed brand and supplier information through on-site manufacturing inspections and desktop reviews, and evaluated it against a comprehensive risk matrix.

"We are extremely proud to be a part of the movement to end child labor," said Steve Ardagh, Eagle Protect Founder and CEO in a release. "Many companies don't know that children are involved in the production of their goods because of their complex supply chain. We hope more businesses join us in the journey towards Child Labor Free through a focus on ethical sourcing and supply chain transparency." According to the organization UNICEF estimates there are currently 150 million children engaged in child labor worldwide, and more than half are involved in hazardous and harmful circumstances.