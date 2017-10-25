EDAWN names Existing Industry Award winners

San Francisco-based Grand Rounds took Large Company of the Year honors at the Economic Development Authority of Western Nevada's sixth annual 2017 Existing Industry awards Tuesday night.

The winners by category:

Biggest Little Wow: Bombora, Inc.; Corporate Citizen Small: Full Tilt Logistics; Corporate Citizen Large: Server Technology; Employees First Small: Healing HealthCare Systems, Inc.; Employees First Large: Patagonia; Founders Award: Damon Industries; Leader in Sustainability Small: Dragonfly Energy; Leader in Sustainability Large: NOW Health Group, Inc.

Manufacturing Excellence Small: Moment Skis; Manufacturing Excellence Large: Sierra Nevada Corporation; Partnership with Education: Switch; Community Partner: Regional Transportation Commission of Washoe County; Company of the Year Small: Gyford Productions, LLC; Company of the Year Large: Grand Rounds; Presidents Award: Save Our Schools Coalition.