Eldorado represented at four conferences

Representatives from Eldorado Resort, Inc., owners of the Eldorado Resort Casino, Silver Legacy Resort Casino and Circus Circus Hotel Casino in Reno, will participate in four institutional investor conferences.

Tom Reeg, Eldorado’s President and Chief Financial Officer, will attend Deutsche Bank's 2017 Gaming, Lodging, and Leisure 1:1 Conference at The London NYC in New York City on Nov. 8-9. Reeg will conduct individual and group meetings with institutional investors.

Reeg will attend the The Bank of America 2017 Leveraged Finance Conference at the Boca Raton Resort & Club in Boca Raton, Fla., on Nov. 29. He will conduct individual and group meetings with institutional investors and host a formal company presentation.

Reeg and Anthony Carano, Eldorado’s Chief Operating Officer, will attend the SunTrust Robinson Humphrey Lodging & Leisure Summit at the Langham Hotel in Boston on Nov. 30.

Reeg will also attend the Barclays Eat, Sleep, Play Conference at Barclays' New York City headquarters on Dec. 7. In addition to meeting with individual and group investors, Reeg will conduct a moderated fireside chat at 10 a.m. Eastern Time.

For more information, visit http://www.eldoradoresorts.com.