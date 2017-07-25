Eldorado Resorts, Inc. announces extension of exchange offer | nnbw.com

Eldorado Resorts, Inc. announced Monday that it has extended the expiration date of its offer to exchange (the "Exchange Offer") any and all of its outstanding unregistered 6% Senior Notes due 2025 (the "Existing Notes") for an equal amount of 6% Senior Notes due 2025 that have been registered under the Securities Act of 1933 (the "Exchange Notes"). As a result of the extension, the Exchange Offer is now scheduled to expire at midnight, New York City time, on July 25, 2017, unless further extended.

The Exchange Offer was originally set to expire at midnight, New York City time, on July 24, 2017. As of July 23, 2017, tenders of approximately $187,706,000 aggregate principal amount, or 50.05%, of the Existing Notes have been received pursuant to the Exchange Offer. Except for the extension of the expiration date, all of the other terms of the Exchange Offer remain as set forth in the Exchange Offer prospectus, dated June 26, 2017.

This press release is not an offer to exchange the Exchange Notes for the Existing Notes or the solicitation of an offer to exchange, which we are making only through the Exchange Offer prospectus.

About Eldorado Resorts, Inc.

Eldorado Resorts is a leading casino entertainment company that owns and operates nineteen properties in ten states, including Colorado, Florida, Iowa, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia. In aggregate, Eldorado's properties feature approximately 20,000 slot machines and VLTs, more than 550 table games and over 6,500 hotel rooms. For more information, please visit http://www.eldoradoresorts.com.