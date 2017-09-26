ElectraTherm makes first shipment from Georgia facility

ElectraTherm, a Reno-based company that distributes waste heat to power, shipped its Power + Generator to the United Kingdom.

The system generates fuel-free power from biomass. It is the first shipment of the generator from ElectraTherm’s plant in Flowery Branch, Ga. The new 50,000-square-foot facility includes a manufacturing plant and research and development department. The company has other facilities in Oregon, Florida, Maryland and Italy.

The generator utilizes waste heat on applications such as combustion engines, biomass boilers, and flair gas (at oil & gas wells, wastewater treatment plants and landfills).

"Bringing the technological and manufacturing strength of BITZER to the ElectraTherm product line will allow the team to focus on business development and market creation worldwide,” said John Fox, ElectraTherm’s managing director.