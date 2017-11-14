ElectraTherm ships generator to Japan

ElectraTherm a distributor of waste heat to power generation, is shipping one of its' Power+ Generator to a geothermal site in Japan.

It is the second Power+ Generator in Japan utilizing geothermal heat to generate fuel-free emission-free electricity. The generator runs off low temperature geothermal steam and the power generated is sold to the local utility company at a feed-in-tariff rate.

The Power+ Generators utilize waste heat on applications such as internal combustion engines, biomass boilers at wastewater treatment plants and oil and gas fields.