Elemental LED expands South Reno facility

Elemental LED, a manufacturer of low-voltage linear lighting solutions in the United States, is expanding its new space at the South Valley Commerce Center, off of Sandhill Road in South Reno.

The company is adding 13,200 square feet bringing the U.S. manufacturing and research and development facility to a total of 64,796 square feet. Elemental LED first announced its was relocating its operations and corporate headquarters to northern Nevada from the Bay Area last May.

They are both a wholesale supplier of LED lighting solutions for commercial and residential applications, and a consultant for design and engineering of large-scale projects customized for retail, hospitality and displays. The company's products are displayed in more than 2,000 lighting showrooms worldwide.

The South Valley Commerce Center totals 390,000 square feet of industrial space located on 20.27 acres between Sandhill Road and Trademark Drive in South Meadows. The parcel, previously owned by International Game Technology (IGT), is now owned by a joint venture of Panattoni Development and Hillwood Investments.

JLL represented the tenant and Kidder Mathews represented the landlord in the deal. The architect on the project was Tectonics Design Group and the general contactor was Alston Construction.