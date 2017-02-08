Elko panel on employers’ rights & responsibilities regarding medical & recreational marijuana | nnbw.com

As more states legalize marijuana for medical and recreational use, such as Nevada, many employers are wondering what that will mean for their workplace policies and practices. The challenge for employers is that marijuana is still illegal under federal law, and state laws provide different levels of protection, if any, for employees who use it.

Nevada Association of Employers has gathered a distinguished panel of professionals to provide general guidelines for employers and address issues including:

Should employers revise their drug & alcohol policies?

Should employers drug test employees who possess valid medical marijuana cards?

Are employers required to accommodate employees marijuana use?

How do employers determine if an employee is “impaired”?

Learn the answers to these questions and more at this relevant and timely event.

The panel will be in Elko on Wednesday, April 19, 2017. It will be from 8:30 am—10:30 am at Red Lion Hotel & Casino. The cost is $49 for members and $89 for non-members.

To register for this timely event, please contact training@nae-online.org or (775) 329-4241.