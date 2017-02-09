Energy grant workshop offered Feb. 23 in Carson City, Elko, Fallon and Las Vegas | nnbw.com

The Nevada State Office of USDA Rural Development is offering an energy workshop Thursday, Feb. 23 to help farmers and rural small business owners learn about how to use the Rural Energy for America Program grant to reduce energy costs.

The workshop will be held at USDA Rural Development, located at 1390 S. Curry St., in Carson City, and will run from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Energy Coordinator Mark Williams will provide an overview of the Rural Energy for America Program grant, which is funded under the 2014 Farm Bill.

Grant funding is available for small rural businesses and agricultural producers for up to 25 percent of the cost to purchase and build renewable energy systems (solar, wind, hydro power, etc.) or to enhance energy efficiency with new lighting, windows or more efficient HVAC systems. To be eligible, farms and businesses must be located in communities of 50,000 population or fewer.

Video-teleconference (VTC) of the workshop is available at USDA Service Centers in Fallon, Elko and Las Vegas, and at other USDA Service Centers upon request. Please contact Mark Williams to make a reservation at (775) 887-1222, Ext. 116, or by e mail mark.williams@nv.usda.gov .