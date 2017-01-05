eWomenNetwork networking event: Pricing products and services for profitability | nnbw.com

The eWomenNetwork Reno/Carson/Tahoe Chapter is offering a networking event of interest to every entrepreneur: how to price products and services for maximum profitability, 5 to 7:30 p.m., Wednesday, January 18 (doors open and networking begins at 4:45 p.m.), at Hidden Valley Country Club, 3575 E. Hidden Valley Dr. in Reno. The event includes dinner, structured networking opportunities and a business expo.

Presenter Debbie Whitlock will offer a simple process to evaluate what an entrepreneur can charge based on both financial factors and buyer trends.

Attendees at this event will learn:

How to position pricing against competition

How to ensure maximum profitability for every sale

How to determine the pricing strategy for each channel of a business

Whitlock is a business owner, personal finance expert and radio host in Seattle who works with startups, solopreneurs and small business owners around the world. For two decades, she has helped women understand the foreign language of finance and has given them tools to increase cash flow and business growth. Whitlock has bought, built and sold two separate businesses and understands the elements for generating sustained growth and achieving personal and business success.

eWomenNetwork is an international organization widely recognized as the premier women’s business network. In addition to extensive online tools, local eWomenNetwork chapters connect and promote women and their businesses, offering Accelerated Networking and other resources designed to build relationships and success.

The cost for the event is $42.50 for eWomenNetwork members, $52.50 for non-members and $62.50 for late registration beginning January 15. Vendor tables are available; for more information or to register, visit http://www.ewomennetwork.com/chapter/reno, or call 775-747-2726.