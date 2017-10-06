Exxel Outdoor leases space in North Valleys

Exxel Outdoors, LLC has leased space at the North Valleys Commerce Center, next to Mary’s Gone Crackers.

Exxel Outdoors, a provider of outdoor recreation gear and apparel, including brands Kelty, Sierra Designs, Ultimate Direction, Slumberjack, Wenzel, Insta-Bed, X2O Sports and Master Sportsman, will occupy 244,797 square feet in the industrial complex.

The North Valleys Commerce Center was developed by Panattoni Development while Tectonics was the architect and the contractor was Alston Construction. The building is owned by CP Logistics NVCC, LLC.

For details on Exxel, go online at http://www.exxel.com.