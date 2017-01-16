Fallon Mayor Ken Tedford honored by UAMPS | nnbw.com

Fallon Mayor Ken Tedford was honored as Elected Official of the Year at the recent Member Meeting of the Utah Associated Municipal Power Systems (UAMPS) in Salt Lake City.

The Elected Official of the Year Award recognizes an elected official of a member utility who has provided exceptional service to the local utility and public power, demonstrating vision and unusual devotion in the performance of their duties.

“Since the City was incorporated in 1908, I think one of the finest decisions we have ever made as a City was to join UAMPS,” Tedford said in a press release. “I am honored to accept this award on behalf of the City Council, staff, and the crews on the ground. Each of them work hard every day to provide life enriching services for the residents of Fallon.”

Tedford was elected to the City Council in 1987, and served eight years before being elected mayor. As mayor, Tedford oversees the city’s electric, water, water treatment, wastewater, sanitation and landfill enterprises.

UAMPS is a joint action agency providing wholesale electricity and electric energy services to 47 public power utility members in seven western states. Established in 1980, UAMPS helps its members with planning, financing, development, acquisition, construction, operation and maintenance of various projects for the generation, supply, transmission and management of electric energy.