Farm to Chef event connects local food producers with chefs | nnbw.com

It’s harvest season in Northern Nevada and the perfect time for farmers to share their bounties and for chefs to fill their wish lists.

Connect and reconnect with food industry professionals at Farm to Chef Harvest Tasting to source local food and create new business opportunities for farm to table.

Chefs and food buyers meet with producers and sample fresh seasonal produce

Producers meet with buyers and find out what other farmers are growing

Connect with distribution channels to buy and sell local food.

The event will take place Monday, Aug. 28 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Craft Wine & Beer, 22 Martin St. in Reno. Participants should bring plenty of business cards and promotional literature.

From 11 to 11:45 a.m., introductions and insights from a chef, farmer and distributor will be presented

At 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m., networking, appetizers and fresh produce samples will be offered. Locally sourced appetizers and refreshments are catered by Butter & Salt.

Cost is $20 Early Bird; $25 after Aug. 21. Register online here. For more information, call Ann at 775-250-1339 or ann.louhela@wnc.edu.