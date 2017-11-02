Fennemore Craig honored in “Best Law Firms” list

The Reno law office of Fennemore Craig earned metropolitan rankings in the 2018 "Best Law Firms" report by U.S. News and Best Lawyers.

The rankings, presented in tiers, showcase more than 10,000 law firms ranked nationally and/or by metropolitan region. Firms were ranked nationally in one or more of the 80 legal practice areas and by metro or state in 118 practice areas.

The Reno office earned Metropolitan Tier 1 rankings in: Administrative Law/Regulatory Law, Commercial Litigation, Construction Law, Employment Law–Management, Government Relations Practice, Labor Law–Management, Litigation–Labor & Employment, Litigation – Real Estate, and Real Estate Law.

The firm also earned Metropolitan Tier 3 rankings in: Corporate Law, Energy Law, Gaming Law, and Litigation–Trusts & Estates.

Nationally, Fennemore Craig offices received numerous Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3 rankings.