Fennemore Craig implements ROSS intelligence technology | nnbw.com

Fennemore Craig, a Mountain West business law firm, announced its partnership with ROSS Intelligence, as one of the first leading national law firms to engage artificial intelligence (AI) resources to enhance legal research.

“We must continuously adapt to the rapid evolution of the legal services industry, and the utilization of artificial intelligence is a significant step in that process,” said Steve Good, managing partner of Fennemore Craig in a press release. “It is our goal to effectively harness the power of artificial intelligence as a means to provide superior service to our clients with greater efficiency.”

The firm is committed to addressing and adapting to new technologies that will enable clients to engage and receive top service which is affordable and forward thinking.

Fennemore Craig is currently one of only five law firms of the 175 law firm members of the International Legal Technology Association to engage in a partnership with ROSS Intelligence. The firm will use this innovative artificial intelligence resource in the areas of intellectual property and bankruptcy with further development expected in the areas of tax as well as labor and employment in the coming year.