Final auction of Siena Hotel contents set for July 22 | nnbw.com

Commercial fitness equipment, sound equipment, furniture, lamps and decorations will be among thousands of items to be sold in the final auction of the former Siena Hotel Spa Casino. The hotel has been converted to a full-service, non-gaming Renaissance Reno Downtown Hotel.

“This will be an excellent opportunity for casinos, restaurants, nightclubs, hotels and other businesses to purchase items at pennies on the dollar,” said Thomas Hayward, of Thomas Hayward Auctioneers, which will manage the final auction at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 22 at the hotel.

“We began the first liquidation of items from the Siena way back in November of 2015, but this will be the very last chance to buy,” said Hayward, noting that the items are currently stored in a warehouse with a lease that expires July 30. “Everything will have to be sold regardless of price, and the building must be vacant, so there will be a lot of great bargains to be had,” he said.

Among the items set for auction are giant acrylic raffle drums, bedding, framed prints, paintings, lighting, in-room safes, glass doors, large projector screens, armoires, nightstands, desks, and even door handle hardware. Items for sale are located at the warehouse at 580 Sunshine Lane, Reno.

The event will be held in the Stage Room on the second floor of the Renaissance Reno Downtown Hotel, One South Lake Street, Reno. The auction will be streamed live, with remote bidding available. Items may be viewed at ThomasHaywardAuctioneers.com.

Thomas Hayward Auctioneers is a leading auction and asset disposition company that provides custom-tailored asset disposition and auction services to corporate clients and the storage industry. The experienced team of professionals has successfully completed thousands of auctions, and Hayward is a key auctioneer on Spike Network “Auction Hunters.”

For more information contact Carl Carter, 205-823-3273.