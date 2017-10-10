FlexJobs identifies the Top 10 career fields for flexible jobs

BOULDER, Col— With the number of U.S. job postings reaching an all-time high recently, and seasonal holiday hiring in full swing, there are many opportunities for job seekers to explore. To help those job seekers interested in finding flexible jobs, and in honor of the upcoming National Flex Day on Oct, 17, FlexJobs has identified the Top10 job categories that have had the most flexible job postings in the FlexJobs database so far in 2017. A "flexible job" is defined as a professional-level job that has a telecommuting, flexible schedule, part-time, or freelance component.

"There are many reasons people seek flexible work arrangements, the most common being work-life balance, family, time/cost savings, and commute stress, and as our 6th annual survey revealed, workers are willing to exchange benefits like vacation time and employer-matching retirement contributions in order to secure a flexible job," said Sara Sutton Fell, founder and CEO of FlexJobs. "Work flexibility gives people more control and freedom over when and where they work, which helps them better manage their career with other important life responsibilities," Sutton Fell concluded.

To identify the top job categories for flexible jobs, FlexJobs examined the volume of job postings across more than 55 job categories, ranging from entry-level to executive-levels and employee to freelance positions, featured in its database. Below are the top ten job categories that have had the most number of flexible job postings between January 1, 2017 and September 30, 2017. Examples of companies hiring flexible jobs and common flexible job titles within those job categories are also included.

Medical & Health

Clinical trial manager, medical coder/remote coder, clinical research associate, and coding auditor/reviewer are some common flexible job titles in this category.

Education & Training

Adjunct faculty/instructor, online teacher, and online tutor are some common flexible job titles in this category.

Computer & IT

Systems administrator, business systems analyst, network security engineer, and technical support specialist are some common flexible job titles in this category.

Administrative

Administrative assistant, office manager, and office coordinator are some common flexible job titles in this category.

Sales

Territory sales manager, sales representative, and account executive are some common flexible job titles in this category.

Customer Service

Customer service representative, client manager, customer care representative, and customer support agent are some common flexible job titles in this category.

Accounting & Finance

Financial analyst, accountant, bookkeeper, and payroll specialist are some common flexible job titles in this category.

Project Management

Project manager, project coordinator, and product manager are some common flexible job titles in this category.

Account Management

Account manager and account executive are some common flexible job titles in this category.

Bilingual

Interpreter and translator are some common flexible job titles in this category.

For more information, please visit https://www.flexjobs.com/blog/post/top-10-career-fields-for-flexible-jobs/