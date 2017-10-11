Flirtey and REMSA partner to launch first emergency drone delivery program in U.S.

A partnership to improve cardiac arrest outcomes is taking flight over the Reno area.

Flirtey, a drone delivery service, and Regional Emergency Medical Services Authority (REMSA), a community-integrated emergency medical services provider, announced Tuesday a partnership to launch the first automated external defibrillator (AED) drone delivery service in the United States.

Through the partnership, when REMSA's 9-1-1 communications center receives a cardiac arrest call, in addition to dispatching an ambulance, a Flirtey drone, carrying an AED will soon also be dispatched to the scene of the emergency. Research shows that timely defibrillation drastically increases the odds of survival for cardiac arrest victims.

Cardiac arrest is the leading cause of natural death in America, with more than 350,000 out-of-hospital cases each year, according to the American Heart Association. For every minute that a victim of cardiac arrest waits to receive defibrillation, their odds of survival decrease by about 10 percent. By using drones to deliver AEDs, Flirtey's technology will increase the odds of surviving cardiac arrest and ultimately save lives.

"Our mission is to save lives and change lifestyles by making delivery instant and partnering with REMSA is another huge step towards this goal," said Flirtey CEO Matthew Sweeny. "We have the ability to deliver lifesaving aid into the hands of people who need it – why aren't we as a society doing it already? This is one of the most important uses of drone delivery technology, and we believe that by democratizing access to this lifesaving aid, our technology will save more than a million lives over the decades to come."

Emergency response times for ambulances can vary depending on their distance from the victim, traffic and call volume. Flirtey's delivery drones will be able fly directly to the victim and deliver critical aid efficiently and with precision – allowing bystanders to begin administering care while they wait for paramedics to arrive.

Recommended Stories For You

Together, Flirtey and REMSA are developing an emergency response and 9-1-1-integration process to allow for the rapid drone deployment program – including combining Flirtey's flight planning software into REMSA's highly-specialized patient care and transport programs. In addition to its ground ambulance system, REMSA also operates Care Flight, an airplane and helicopter air ambulance service, as well as a critical care ambulance. The partners are working together on FAA approvals and a public education campaign focused on integrating emergency drone AED delivery into the community. They expect to launch the program sometime in 2018.

"REMSA is committed to improving the health of the communities we serve through innovative, pre-hospital care," said REMSA CEO Dean Dow. "We're excited to incorporate Flirtey's drone delivery technology as part of our emergency response in Northern Nevada. Providing quality, lifesaving care to patients as fast as possible is always our goal."

Flirtey, the world’s leading drone delivery service, has worked with NASA, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine, Remote Area Medical, New Zealand Land Search & Rescue, Domino's and 7-Eleven to conduct deliveries of medicine to rural healthcare clinics, ship-to-shore deliveries of medical samples and deliveries of retail and ecommerce items to consumer homes. The Flirtey drone used to make the first FAA-approved delivery in the U.S. was accepted into the Smithsonian's National Air and Space Museum, alongside the Space Shuttle Discovery and the Wright Flyer. Learn more at http://www.flirtey.com.