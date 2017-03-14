For the second consecutive year, Reno Spa Awarded Forbes Four-Star Designation | nnbw.com

Atlantis Casino Resort Spa announces that for the second year in a row, Spa Atlantis has earned the highly coveted Forbes Travel Guide Four-Star designation, the only spa to attain this recognition in northern Nevada. Of the over 20,000 spas in the United States, Forbes has recognized only 207 Four-Star spas, thus placing Spa Atlantis on its exclusive list of the most luxurious spas in the world.

Spa Atlantis underwent a rigorous process to receive this distinguished award. Each Forbes inspection is completely anonymous, and spas are evaluated on over 200 standards – the most stringent in the hospitality industry.

Spa Atlantis opened in 2009, and very quickly earned industry praise for its upscale, luxurious design, and vast menu featuring treatments from around the world that provide guests true health benefits. In Spa Atlantis's expansive, yet intimate 30,000 square feet, guests are able to escape the rigors of day-to-day responsibilities to relax and rejuvenate in complete serenity. Spa Atlantis provides guests three co-ed lounges, 15 luxurious treatment rooms, an exceptionally-equipped Cardio Fitness Center, and year-round indoor whirlpools and atrium pool, along with an outdoor pool and whirlpool.

In addition to Spa Atlantis's prestigious designation as a Four-Star Spa, Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, Bistro Napa and Atlantis Steakhouse all received the Recommended designation by Forbes Travel Guide. Properties that are Recommended are those deemed the best properties in a specific destination.

"We are excited to recognized the 2017 Star Rating recipients, an exceptional collection of hotels, restaurants and spas with a strong culture of service," said Gerard J. Inzerillo, Chief Executive Officer of Forbes Travel Guide in a press release. "We are proud to congratulate everyone who showed dedication to their guests and employees."

Atlantis Casino Resort Spa is the latest addition to the luxury travel rating guide that has been the gold standard in the hospitality industry since 1958. Forbes Travel Guide inspects over 1000 properties each year in search of the best hotels, restaurants and spas in the world.