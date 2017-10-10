Frey Ranch celebration set for Saturday

To mark its four years in business, Frey Ranch Estate Distillery hosts a celebration on Saturday, Oct. 14 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Frey Ranch, located at 1045 Dodge Lane just off of U.S. Highway 95 in Churchill County, is owned by Colby and Ashley Frey. The celebration will offer complimentary tours and tastings with Taste of Chicago Food Truck on-site along with live music and food games.

"Since we started distilling spirits, we have received an overwhelming amount of support from, not just the local community but also from different industry experts around the country," said Colby Frey.

Frey Ranch has gained notoriety in the spirits industry and has been recognized at multiple spirits competitions nationwide. In 2016, Frey Ranch Gin earned top marks and the coveted double gold medal at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition (SFWSC) and, the barrel-aged gin received a gold medal in 2017 while the absinthe received a silver medal.