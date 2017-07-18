Frontier Airlines returns to Reno-Tahoe International Airport | nnbw.com

It's a "wild" comeback at Reno-Tahoe International Airport as Frontier Airlines announced today that they're beginning service between RNO and Denver this autumn. Frontier, known for distinctive photos of wild animals on each of their aircraft tails, last served Reno-Tahoe in September 2007, a full 10 years ago.

The new service in Reno will operate beginning Nov. 21, 2017, and will run three times a week between RNO and Denver on Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday on an Airbus 320 with 180 seats. The flight will depart Reno at 1:10 p.m. and arrive in Denver at 4:21 p.m. It will depart Denver at 10:55 a.m. and arrive in Reno at 12:19 p.m.

"Landing Frontier back in our region really is a testament to the area's economic success and the hard work of our air service team and our community partners," Marily Mora, President and CEO of Reno-Tahoe Airport Authority, said. "This brings us to a total of nine airlines serving our airport and that is truly impressive for community our size."

The Denver-based, ultra-low-cost carrier offers many connections from the Mile High City. Frontier is offering low introductory fares, with rates as low as $49 one-way between Reno and Denver. Frontier currently serves more than 55 cities in the United States, Mexico and the Dominican Republic on approximately 275 daily flights. The Denver market in RNO is also served by United Airlines and Southwest Airlines.

In the first half of the year, RNO passenger traffic is up 10 percent over 2016. In 2017, RNO is expected to serve approximately 4 million passengers. For tickets and information, visit http://www.renoairport.com and click on the Flight Info tab.