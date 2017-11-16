CGLRR Trust buys building in North Valleys

CGLRR Trust, a company based in Northern California, has purchased an 11,700 square-foot free standing office and warehouse facility at 640 Orrcrest Drive in the North Valleys area of Reno.

CGLRR bought the building for $1,060,000.

The building is occupied by Townsend Corporation who provides a wide range of services in vegetation management, power line clearance, herbicide package and application, electric utility line construction, storm damage relief, and the manufacturing, installation and maintenance of custom control panels.

Lindy Deller and Tom Fennell, brokers with Dickson Commercial Group in Reno represented the buyer in the transaction.