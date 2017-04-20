Gilman and TRI confirm Google announcement | nnbw.com

Lance Gilman, developer of the industrial park and Storey County commissioner, confirmed the Google announcement that they have purchased a large site in Tahoe-Reno Industrial Center (TRI) – the largest industrial project of its kind in the world.

"An incredible event for the entire region," said Gilman in the media release. "I know some in the global tech world were thinking 'well perhaps the Tesla deal was a one-off.'” Then TRI added Switch, the largest Colocation Data Storage Company on the globe, and heads turned, and now Google, TRI, Storey County, and Northern Nevada are in the center of the world stage for tech company development."

"We've heard some tech media outlets are referring to the I-80/USA Parkway area as the 'Tech Corridor,' now that Google, Switch, Tesla, Apple and Rack Space are all in that vicinity. And don't forget, we are already home to tech giants like Zullily, Jet.com, and Amazon here in fulfillment center facilities."

"Our phone started ringing off the hook the minute the Google deal hit the media," Gilman continued. "We had a call within 24 hours from one of the biggest software companies in the world wanting to take a look at us."

"It is now a fact that all of Northern Nevada is tied closely together as a true trade area," said Gilman. "All the jobs TRI is bringing in will pour well over a billion dollars annually in payroll into the surrounding cities in what I call the 'Golden Circle.' This Golden Circle trade area is comprised of Reno and Sparks on the West, Carson City, Dayton, Silver Springs and Yerington on the South, and Fernley and Fallon in the East. And TRI and our Tech Corridor sits as the hub of this wheel. With the USA Parkway project being completed within the next four months, we now have supporting roads and highways interconnecting all these areas with the great tech jobs here at TRI.

"We need to thank a lot of people," Gilman said. "I have to start by thanking Jeff Brigger at Nevada Energy (NVE), who referred this deal to us. Jeff is the best Economic Development expert I've ever met. Jeff had been working with them for several years before our introduction. And we need to thank Rob Roy and Adam Kramer at Switch who came in with a major assist that made this deal happen. We needed them and they came through with flying colors."