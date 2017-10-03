Golden Pinecone Awards set for November

The 2017 Golden Pinecone Sustainability Awards, hosted by GREENevada and will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 7, at the National Automobile Museum in Reno. The theme for the event is “On the Road to Sustainability,” and attendees are encouraged to dress for a drive down memory lane representing their favorite era.

Ticket prices are $55 per person or $500 for a table of eight. Go to the GREENevada site for a link to purchase tickets: http://greenevada.org

GREENevada is presenting recognition in ten categories: Educational Program – Classrooms Unleashed by Sierra Nevada Journeys

Educator – Linda Conlin, Former Director, Current Board Member – River Wranglers

Individual / Volunteer – Mark Korinek, Director of Operations – Carson City School District

Public Figure / Servant – Hillary Schieve, Mayor – City of Reno

Youth Leadership – Eric Duong – UNR Student

Nonprofit Organization – Walker Basin Conservancy

Federal /State Agency – Regional Transportation Commission (RTC)

Small Business – Environmental Management and Planning Solutions, Inc. (EMPSi)

Medium to Large Business – Otis Bay Ecological Consultants

Sustainability Milestones – Washoe County School District’s Sustainability Policy

The Golden Pinecone Awards celebration is a legacy event initiated by Environmental Leadership and led for more than 25 years by Environmental Leadership, Nevada EcoNET and greenUP! The awards recognize individuals and organizations for their efforts both to make our community environmentally healthy and safe and to promote sustainable living practices.

The Golden Pinecone Ball was started by Tod Bedrosian, Bob Fulkerson, Glenn Miller and Bob Loux to bring the environmental community together and stopping the dump of nuclear waste. The pinecone awards were handmade out of plywood, an ironic twist on formal award ceremonies to honor environmental achievements of the past year.