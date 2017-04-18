Google purchases 1,210 acres in Tahoe Reno Industrial Center | nnbw.com

Google purchased 1,210 acres in the Tahoe Reno Industrial Center for approximately $29. 1 million late last week under the subsidiary Silver Slate LLC, a spokesperson from Google confirmed to the NNBW.

The unidentified spokesperson said that the company acquired the land with the intention to eventually build a data center. However, they do not have any immediate plans to develop the site and there is no timeline for the start of construction.

"This is an instance of us thinking very far ahead into the future," the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson also said that the rumors about the land being used for a possible test track for autonomous vehicles or for drone use are false.