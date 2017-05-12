Grand opening of Battle Born Business Center slated for May 18 | nnbw.com

The Nevada Builder’s Alliance, Handeline Law, RCM Realty Group and NAI Ailliance Carson City is moving into new digs at 1000 N. Division St. in Carson City.

The Grand Opening Bash will take place at 5-8 p.m., Thursday, May 18 and feature food, drinks, dancing and a live Reggae band.

The event will benefit the Boys & Girls Clubs of Western Nevada with many donated packages to be raffled. It’s not too late to donate raffle items.

To RSVP or to donate, email AdminCC@NAIAlliance.com.