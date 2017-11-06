Grant paves way for dental, nursing programs at TMCC

Thanks to a grant from the William N. Pennington Foundation, Truckee Meadows Community College will now have expanded nursing assistant and dental programs.

The $1.6 million grant makes it possible to add a new dental clinic dedicated to serving veterans, and an anatomy and physiology lab for biology students.

The scope of the Dental and Health Care Expansion Project includes the following:

Larger Certified Nursing Assistant instructional space

Expanded Dental Assisting and Dental Hygiene Program labs

New dental clinic dedicated to veterans

Additional clinic space provides further practice for dental assisting and dental hygiene students

State-of-the-art anatomy and physiology lab

The entire combined grant-funded project will begin in summer 2018, starting with the move of TMCC's CNA program to its’ Meadowood Center.