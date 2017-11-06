Grant paves way for dental, nursing programs at TMCC
November 6, 2017
Thanks to a grant from the William N. Pennington Foundation, Truckee Meadows Community College will now have expanded nursing assistant and dental programs.
The $1.6 million grant makes it possible to add a new dental clinic dedicated to serving veterans, and an anatomy and physiology lab for biology students.
The scope of the Dental and Health Care Expansion Project includes the following:
- Larger Certified Nursing Assistant instructional space
- Expanded Dental Assisting and Dental Hygiene Program labs
- New dental clinic dedicated to veterans
- Additional clinic space provides further practice for dental assisting and dental hygiene students
- State-of-the-art anatomy and physiology lab
The entire combined grant-funded project will begin in summer 2018, starting with the move of TMCC's CNA program to its’ Meadowood Center.