 Grant paves way for dental, nursing programs at TMCC

Grant paves way for dental, nursing programs at TMCC

NNBW Staff

Thanks to a grant from the William N. Pennington Foundation, Truckee Meadows Community College will now have expanded nursing assistant and dental programs.

The $1.6 million grant makes it possible to add a new dental clinic dedicated to serving veterans, and an anatomy and physiology lab for biology students.

The scope of the Dental and Health Care Expansion Project includes the following:

  • Larger Certified Nursing Assistant instructional space
  • Expanded Dental Assisting and Dental Hygiene Program labs
  • New dental clinic dedicated to veterans
  • Additional clinic space provides further practice for dental assisting and dental hygiene students
  • State-of-the-art anatomy and physiology lab

The entire combined grant-funded project will begin in summer 2018, starting with the move of TMCC's CNA program to its’ Meadowood Center.

