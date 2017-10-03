Frontier Financial merges with Greater Nevada

Frontier Financial Credit Union (FFCU) has merged with Greater Nevada Credit Union (GNCU) effective Oct. 1, allowing the latter to acquire all of FFCU’s assets.

Greater Nevada will acquire Frontier Financial’s branches at 5200 Neil Road in Reno and 5362 Sparks Blvd., in Sparks, along with its’ database of 7,500 members/owners. In addition, the majority of the FFCU staff will join the GNCU team.

“The members who have now become part of Greater Nevada will continue to enjoy exceptional personalized service, while having access to even more products, services and conveniences to help them live greater,” GNCU President/CEO Wally Murray said in a release.

This merger broadens GNCU's branch network to 14 locations across northern Nevada, with another GNCU branch opening across from the University of Nevada, Reno later this year. It also expands Greater Nevada Credit Union's membership to more than 63,000 consumers and small businesses, making it northern Nevada's largest locally owned financial institution.

For more information on GNCU, visit gncu.org or call 775-882-2060.