Greenleaf donates to local nonprofit

Greenleaf Wellness, a cannabis dispensary based in Sparks, has raised $18,000 for Pinocchio's Moms on the Run.

Greenleaf donated $2 from every transaction during the month of October, nearly matching their initial goal of $20,000.

Pinocchio's Moms on the Run is a Reno nonprofit dedicated to assisting women with their everyday expenses while they're in treatment for cancer.

The dispensary's charitable efforts marked the first time a local dispensary has donated to a community nonprofit.